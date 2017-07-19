TABLE-China preliminary June commodity trade data

(The release of this table has been delayed due to technical issues) BEIJING, July 19 (Reuters) - China's General Administration of Customs released preliminary trade data for June on July 13. The tables below show selected commodity and energy trade volumes, compared with the previous month and a year earlier, as well as year-to-date figures. The release of this table has been delayed due to technical issues. The previous month and previous year figures do not reflect official revisions, which have not been provided. The percentage changes for year-to-date figures come directly from Customs. All other percentage changes are calculated by Reuters. Net figures are calculated by Reuters, including the percentage changes, even for year-to-date. Detailed final figures from Customs with a further breakdown will be released later in the month. CRUDE OIL & REFINED PRODUCTS Previous Pct Year Pct Year Pct June month change ago change to date change mln T mln T mln T mln T Imports: Crude oil 36.11 37.2 -2.93 30.62 17.93 212.34 13.8 Refined products 2.34 2.52 -7.14 2.22 5.41 15.03 -2.8 Fuel Oil No. 5-7 0.9 1.22 -26.23 0.68 32.35 6.89 10.9 Natural gas 5.58 5.42 2.95 4.29 30.07 31.09 15.9 Exports: Crude oil 0.32 0.23 39.13 0.14 128.57 2.69 120.7 Refined products 4.2 4.03 4.22 4.22 -0.47 23.66 10.2 Net Imports: Crude oil 35.79 36.97 -3.19 30.48 17.42 209.65 13.1 Refined products -1.86 -1.51 23.18 -2 -7.00 -8.63 -43.83 Note: Natural gas and fuel oil no. 5-7 exports will appear in final trade data. BASE METALS Previous Pct Year Pct Year Pct June month change ago change to date change Imports: tonnes tonnes tonnes tonnes Unwrought copper 390,000 390,000 0 420,000 -7.1 2,230,000 3.6 Copper ores & concentrates 1,410,000 1,150,000 22.6 1,350,000 4.4 8,280,000 -18.4 Exports: Unwrought aluminium and products 460,000 460,000 0 380,000 21.1 2,410,000 5.9 Note: Unwrought copper imports includes anode, refined, alloy and semi-finished products. Unwrought aluminium exports include primary metal and alloy and semi-finished products. COAL, IRON & STEEL Previous Pct Year Pct Year Pct June month change ago change to date change Imports: mln T mln T mln T mln T Coal (incl lignite) 21.6 22.19 -2.7 21.75 -0.7 133.26 23.5 Iron ore 94.7 91.52 3.5 81.63 16.0 539.26 9.3 Steel products 1.13 1.11 1.8 1.14 -0.9 6.8 5.3 Exports: Coal (incl lignite) 1 1.31 -44.3 0.66 10.6 5.38 15.1 Coke & semi-coke 0.7 0.65 7.7 0.76 -7.9 4.1 -13.7 Steel products 6.81 6.98 -2.4 10.94 -37.8 40.99 -28 Rare Earths 4,290 4,294 -0.1 3,849 11.5 26,219 15.3 Net Exports: Steel products 5.68 5.87 -3.2 9.8 -42.0 34.19 -32.51 Note: Rare earth export figures are in tonnes SOFTS & GRAINS Previous Pct Year Pct Year Pct June month change ago change to date change Imports: tonnes tonnes tonnes tonnes Soybeans 7.69 9.59 -19.8 7.56 1.7 44.81 14.2 Edible veg 390,000 420,000 -7.1 310,00 25.8 2,770,000 14 oil 0 Rubber* 520,000 550,000 -5.5 410,00 26.8 3,420,000 27.2 0 (natural and synthetic) Exports: Rice 151,610 186,966 -18.9 18,820 705.6 570,776 349.2 Note: Soybean figures are in millions of tonnes (Reporting by Lusha Zhang, Stella Qiu, Judy Hua and Josephine Mason)