BEIJING May 8 China has set anti-dumping duties
on some stainless steel tubes imported from the European Union
and Japan, the Ministry of Commerce said on Tuesday, finalising
a probe launched in September after complaints from Chinese
producers.
The ministry said Chinese producers had been harmed by
imports of high-grade stainless steel seamless tubes sold at
unfairly low prices.
Starting on May 9, importers of the EU and Japanese tubes,
largely used in power plants, will be forced to pay duties from
9.7 to 39.2 percent.
China, the world's biggest steel producer and consumer, has
been repeatedly cited by major trade partners for alleged
dumping during its massive exports of steel products before the
financial crisis in 2008. China still relies on imports of some
high-grade steel products.
The United States has set duties on Chinese steel products,
including pipes, steel wheels and wire. In March, it said it
would investigate Chinese dumping of stainless steel sinks.
Beijing has a number of trade disputes with the world's
three other largest economic powers. In March, the EU, Japan and
the United States launched a case at the World Trade
Organization over China's restrictions on exports of rare earth
elements critical to major industries.
