GENEVA Nov 11 China has served notice to World
Trade Organization members including the European Union and
United States that complaints about its cheap exports will need
to meet a higher standard from December 2016, a Beijing envoy
said at a WTO meeting.
Ever since it joined the WTO in 2001, China has frequently
attracted complaints that its exports are being "dumped", or
sold at unfairly cheap prices on foreign markets. Under world
trade rules, importing countries can slap punitive tariffs on
goods that are suspected of being dumped.
Normally such claims are based on a comparison with domestic
prices in the exporting country.
But the terms of China's membership stated that -- because
it was not a "market economy" -- other countries did not need to
use China's domestic prices to justify their accusations of
Chinese dumping, but could use other arguments.
China's representative at a WTO meeting on Tuesday said the
practice was "outdated, unfair and discriminatory" and under its
membership terms, it would automatically be treated as a "market
economy" after 15 years, which meant Dec. 11, 2016.
All WTO members would have to stop using their own
calculations from that date, said the Chinese envoy, whose name
was not given by a WTO official who spoke to reporters about the
meeting.
Dumping complaints are a frequent cause of trade disputes at
the WTO, and dumping duties are even more frequently levied on
Chinese products.
In September alone, the WTO said it had been notified of EU
anti-dumping actions on 22 categories of Chinese exports, from
solar power components to various types of steel products and
metals, as well as food ingredients such as aspartame, citric
acid and monosodium glutamate. The EU was also slapping duties
on Chinese bicycles, ring binder mechanisms and rainbow trout.
From the end of next year, such lists would need to be based
on China's domestic prices "to avoid any unnecessary WTO
disputes", the Chinese representative said.
More than 20 percent of the 500 disputes brought to the WTO
in its 20 year history have involved dumping, including several
between China and the EU or the United States in the last few
years.
(Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Mark Heinrich)