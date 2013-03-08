Britain's FTSE slips as WPP, miners weigh, but posts weekly gain
* Shawbrook spikes after private equity acquisition offer (Updates at close)
BEIJING, March 8 China's total iron ore imports in the first two months of the year fell 1.5 percent from year ago to 120 million tonnes, customs data showed on Friday.
China imported 65.54 million tonnes of iron ore in January, which means total shipments in February fell to 54.46 million tonnes, according to Reuters calculations.
(Reporting by Fayen Wong and Ruby Lian; Editing by Ed Davies)
* Shawbrook spikes after private equity acquisition offer (Updates at close)
March 3 Investment manager Orbis Investment Management Ltd on Friday disclosed a stake of about 2.8 percent in U.S. specialty metals maker Arconic Inc, and said it intends to support hedge fund Elliott Management Corp in its proxy battle against the company.
BAGHDAD, March 3 Five children and two women are receiving treatment for exposure to chemical agents near the Iraqi city of Mosul, where Islamic State is fighting U.S.-backed Iraqi forces, the International Committee of the Red Cross said on Friday.