SHANGHAI May 21 Australian exports of iron ore
to China surged 45.8 percent in April from a year earlier,
customs data showed on Wednesday, with the country's miners
pushing ahead with expansion plans to meet demand from the
world's top consumer.
Monthly shipments imported by China from Australia reached
47 million tonnes in April, amounting to 56.4 percent of the
total volume of 83.39 million tonnes, the second highest on
record.
The rapid increase came amid weaker iron ore prices, with
the country's miners, including Rio Tinto and
BHP Billiton , all in the middle of plans to
expand production capacity on expectations of rising Chinese
demand.
Despite plunging prices and worries that growth in demand
could be running out of steam, Chinese steel production has also
remained at record levels, with output from large mills hitting
a record high of 1.824 million tonnes per day in the first 10
days of May.
But increased iron ore supply has also brought stockpiles at
major Chinese ports to record levels above 110 million tonnes,
weighing on prices .IO62-CNI=SI, which have already fallen 27
percent so far this year.
Brazil's Vale, the world's top producer, is on
course to increase annual iron ore output to 450 million tonnes
by 2018, from 306 million tonnes last year, while third-ranked
BHP Billiton is set to increase its annual capacity to up to 270
million tonnes from a forecast 217 million tonnes this year.
Global iron ore suppliers are expected to bring in total
additional capacity of 240 million tonnes this year and next,
Vale has estimated.
Australia has exported a total of 165.2 million tonnes of
the steelmaking raw material to China in the first four months
of 2014, jumping 35 percent from the same period last year.
Brazil, the second-largest exporter of the commodity,
shipped 14.1 million tonnes of iron ore to China in April, up 12
percent on the year. Its total shipments rose about 10 percent
to 55.7 million tonnes in the first four months from a year ago.
