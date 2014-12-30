BEIJING Dec 30 China will speed up free trade
talks with six countries on the Arabian peninsula and begin
trade negotiations with Israel next year, state media said on
Tuesday, as Beijing accelerates efforts to sign such agreements.
China and members of the Gulf Cooperation Council - Bahrain,
Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates -
started free trade talks in 2004, and a deal will help China cut
costs on energy imports from the region, the official China
Daily said.
"GCC countries consider China as a major market for their
petrochemical products, and this (FTA) will assist those nations
in their industrial development," Zhang Shaogang, head of the
Commerce Ministry's international trade and economic affairs
department, was quoted as saying.
Zhang added that the ministry has finished a feasibility
study on launching free trade talks with Israel, and hopes to
sign it sometime in the next few years, the English-language
newspaper said.
China inked major free trade agreements with Australia and
South Korea this year, and already has deals with a handful of
other countries, including Costa Rica, Peru, New Zealand and the
Association of Southeast Asian Nations.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Kim Coghill)