* September crude imports 4.98 mln bpd, edging up from Aug

* Off a high base a year earlier

* Below 5 mln bpd mark for 4th time in a row

* Net imports of oil products lowest in a year (Adds analyst comment, writes through)

By Judy Hua and Chen Aizhu

BEIJING, Oct 13 China's daily crude oil imports fell 12 percent in September from last year's record high, remaining below 5 million barrels per day for the fourth consecutive month as refiners drew on inventories amid volatile crude markets.

A marginal rise in September versus August fell short of estimates that imports would recover more quickly because of rising refinery throughput after maintenance and new plants coming onstream.

Oil demand is expected to decelerate in the latter half of the year from the double-digit pace in the first half, due to a high base last year and as tightening measures have curbed fuel spending.

But the world's second-largest oil user still led the world this year, contributing more than half of the global incremental oil use, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).

"We have not seen a significant slowdown in oil demand in August and September as economic growth remained healthy," said a Beijing-based oil analyst.

Customs data showed on Thursday that China brought in an average 4.98 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil last month, edging up from 4.95 million bpd in August, but well off an all-time high at 5.67 million bpd in September 2010.

Imports for the first nine months rose by a modest 4 percent on year to 188.36 million tonnes, or about 5.04 million bpd.

China will next week release September refinery crude throughput. Crude runs are key for calculating Chinese apparent oil demand as the government rarely publishes its oil inventory data.

Leading Chinese refineries were expected to raise their crude oil throughput in September to the highest level this year, after PetroChina restarted a major crude unit in its largest Dalian refinery, a Reuters poll had showed.

Crude imports for the rest of the year are expected to keep rising mainly due to higher seasonal demand for diesel and new crude processing capacity coming on stream, the analyst said.

Imports of oil products, a big portion of which is often made up of fuel oil, fell 18.8 percent to 2.77 million tonnes in September, while exports of oil products rose 3.2 percent to 2.24 million tonnes, resulting in net imports of 0.53 million tonnes, the smallest in a year, customs data showed.

EASING Q4 DEMAND

China's oil demand is expected to grow less rapidly in the fourth quarter on a year-on-year basis, as demand surged in the same period last year as local authorities rushed to limit power supply to achieve energy saving goals, forcing up demand for diesel as factories fired up stand-alone diesel generators.

As it is the first year of the 12th five-year plan, local governments are under less pressure this year to resort to drastic measures to reach energy efficiency targets, industry officials have said.

IEA forecast in its report this month China oil demand to grow 520,000 bpd this year and 480,000 bpd next year.

"In addition to moderating economic activity, part of the demand growth slowdown relates to easing auto sales in China," IEA said in the report.

"The expiry of government tax incentives, reduced availability of vehicle registrations in cities and higher gasoline prices have all contributed to the slowing."

The government cut the retail ceiling prices for gasoline and diesel by about 3 percent from Sunday, taking prices off record highs. (Additional reporting by Jim Bai in BEIJING, Florence Tan in SINGAPORE; Editing by Michael Urquhart)