(Corrects table issued on May 21 to identify imports from South Sudan)

BEIJING, May 21 The following table shows China's crude oil imports and exports as well as countries of origin and destination in April 2012, as provided by the General Administration of Customs of China.

All import and export figures are in tonnes. All percentage changes are from a year earlier.

Apr Year to date

tonnes pct chg* $/tonne tonnes pct chg* IMPORT Crude oil 22,262,307 3.34 901.44 92,870,435 9.32 From:

Saudi Arabia 4,379,589 14.03 909.98 18,663,003 14.01

Angola 3,778,101 41.23 922.6 13,302,964 23.88

Russia 1,841,994 20.25 931.61 9,013,484 64.38

Iran 1,594,662 -23.73 896.74 5,900,634 -30.99

Oman 1,475,686 -13.87 845.75 5,742,954 2.28

Iraq 1,310,613 -23.43 883.48 5,950,679 16.63

Kazakhstan 1,004,284 3.86 919.05 3,347,319 -14.52

Libya 961,199 261.41 932.73 2,795,718 29.99

Venezuela 845,883 -28.45 757.53 5,769,927 33.27

United Arab Emirates 666,792 30.34 952.5 2,617,241 11.11

Brazil 652,384 23.33 844.97 2,151,497 -14.53

Kuwait 644,016 -33.57 897.37 3,833,889 28.37

Australia 627,492 93.87 956.3 1,394,929 58.06

Congo-Brazzaville 507,458 -16.08 884.22 2,067,552 -4.36

Argentina 298,677 - 853.78 592,566 298.3

Ecuador 274,824 - 858.5 520,830 139.25

Equatorial Guinea 241,028 -11.48 926.78 405,045 -24.84

Colombia 215,552 -8.48 801.44 914,296 71.3

Malaysia 184,172 105.75 918.88 469,500 -24.99

Qatar 135,852 357,505,163 927.1 341,509 118.36

Algeria 133,249 -8.17 1,028.76 760,185 30.57

Congo 120,182 - 913.26 120,182 -3.34

Cameroon 116,447 - 950 232,759 -5.91

Indonesia 99,522 134.61 1,033.13 263,631 -11.68

Canada 79,899 - 739.08 152,225 -42.44

Vietnam 38,259 -31.68 1,020.57 206,361 -4.07

Thailand 29,685 4.68 911.5 154,269 59.66

Mongolia 4,805 -84.52 875.01 111,201 13

Nigeria 0 - 0 287,005 -55.75

Mexico - - - 622,562 9.29

Yemen - -100 - 927,657 3.46

Egypt - -100 - 127,701 -62.77

Chad - -100 - 279,872 5,285,482.63

Sudan - -100 - 1,424,885 -69.38

South Africa - - - 178,801 -

Mauritania - - - 98,997 -24.36

Gabon - - - 209,610 66.68

Ghana - - - 123,992 -

Azerbaijan - - - 186,891 -

South Sudan - - - 606,110 - EXPORT Crude oil 50,000 -82.75 1,220.02 995,778 1.9 To:

North Korea 50,000 0 1,220.02 199,045 -0.59

Thailand - - - 35,624 -56.26

USA - - - 37,558 -26.86

Singapore - - - 15,887 -

Japan - -100 - 670,147 66.81

Malaysia - - - 37,518 -

NOTES: - Not available; * Percentage change from a year earlier.

Imports are valued on a CIF basis and exports on an FOB basis. Valuations are calculated by Reuters, based on volumes and dollar values provided by Customs. Rounding of small volumes may affect the accuracy of the related valuations.