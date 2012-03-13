BEIJING, March 13 China is preparing to
defend itself should the United States and other countries take
its rare earth export restrictions to the World Trade
Organisation, state news agency Xinhua on Tuesday cited a
government minister as saying.
"We feel sorry for their decision to complain to the WTO,"
Minister of Industry and Information Technology Miao Wei told
Xinhua. "In the meantime, we are actively preparing to defend
ourselves and will explain the case if they bring the complaint
against us."
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Ken Wills)