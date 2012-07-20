BEIJING, July 20 China will start anti-dumping
and anti-subsidy investigations into U.S.-produced solar
products, the country's trade ministry said on Friday, in the
latest sign of growing tensions between major solar product
manufacturers.
The Ministry of Commerce said in a statement on its website
it would also begin anti-dumping investigations into solar
products from South Korea.
Chinese solar manufacturers have criticised U.S. tariffs set
this year as a threat to their young industry that would slow
its growth by raising costs.
(Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao; Editing by Paul Tait)