* Dec imports of 7.4 mln T mark highest monthly volume
* 2013 imports at record 63.38 mln T, up 8.6 pct from 2012
BEIJING Jan 10 China, the world's top soy
buyer, imported a record volume of the oilseed in 2013 as the
crushing industry continued to expand capacity to meet brisk
domestic demand for protein-rich meat.
China imported 63.38 million tonnes of soy in 2013, a rise
of 8.6 percent from the year before, preliminary data from the
General Administration of Customs showed on Friday.
December imports jumped 26 percent on the year to 7.4
million tonnes, the highest ever monthly volume, as improved
crushing margins spurred demand.
Chinese crushers import the oilseed to make soymeal, a feed
ingredient, as well as cooking oil. Improved living standards
and urbanisation have increased consumption of meat and dairy
products.
China's imports in 2013 account for about 63 percent of
global-traded volume.
"There is lots of expansion ongoing, which keeps imports
growing, although the growth has slowed down," said Li Lifeng, a
senior analyst with industry portal www.cofeed.com.
China's crushing capacity hit 140 million tonnes by the end
of last year, a rise of 17 percent from 2012, estimated Li.
About 20 new crushers are being built or planned, most of
which will come onstream during 2014-15, according to the China
National Grain and Oils Information Centre. That would add about
65,000 tonnes of daily crushing capacity, the centre said.
Analysts expect the country's soy imports to keep growing
this year. Shanghai-based JC Intelligence Co Ltd estimated the
country's imports in the year through September to rise 11
percent on year to 66.5 million tonnes.
The strong soy imports cannot fully meet China's growing
demand for vegetable oils.
The customs data also showed China imported 8.1 million
tonnes of vegetable oils in 2013, down 4.2 percent from last
year. Imports in December were 810,000 tonnes, up 5.2 percent
from November. China imports mainly palm oil and rapeseed oil.
