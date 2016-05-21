SHANGHAI May 21 U.S. efforts to protect its
steel industry will not solve the sector's fundamental problems,
which stem from past protectionist measures, China's Ministry of
Commerce said on Saturday.
The comments were posted on the ministry's website following
a decision on Friday by the U.S. International Trade Commission
to continue probing imports of certain steel products from 12
countries, including China and Korea.
The United States slapped Chinese steelmakers with final
import duties of 522 percent on cold-rolled flat steel on
Tuesday after finding their products were being sold in the U.S.
market below cost and with unfair subsidies.
However, the Chinese statement said 30 years of protection
and subsidies have distorted the U.S. steel market, resulting in
a loss of competitiveness.
In addition, the majority of Chinese steel exports to the
U.S. are molded steel and flat steel products which the U.S.
does not produce, and therefore have not resulted in real harm
to its producers, the statement said.
Currently the global steel industry is facing difficult
times and over capacity, and countries need to work together to
address the problem rather than resorting to protectionist
measures, the Ministry statement said.
China, which accounts for half the world's steel output, is
under fire after its exports hit a record 112 million tonnes
last year, with rivals claiming that Chinese steelmakers have
been undercutting them in their home markets.
In the four months to April, China's steel exports rose
risen nearly 7.6 percent from the same period last year to 36.9
million tonnes.
China's own steel sector is facing deep problems following a
sharp slowdown in real estate and construction which is only
beginning to abate.
The nation has pledged to shut down significant portions of
excess capacity and lay off workers, but some analysts say the
policy response so far has been incoherent.
In December, the Ministry of Finance cut export taxes on
some types of steel products in a move analysts said could
worsen global oversupply.
The Ministry recently reaffirmed that export tax rebates for
some steel exports would remain in place.
(Reporting By Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Kim Coghill)