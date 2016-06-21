BEIJING, June 21 China, the world's largest sugar buyer, imported 140,000 tonnes of sugar in May, down 74.1 percent from a year ago, according to official customs data released on Tuesday.

Imports for the January to May period this year fell 53.4 percent compared to a year earlier to 970,000 tonnes, according to the General Administration of Customs website. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Michael Perry)