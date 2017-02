BEIJING Jan 5 China's trade surplus was around $160 billion in 2011, the Xinhua news agency said on Thursday, citing data from the Commerce Ministry.

December's trade surplus should be about $21.6 billion as China had a surplus of $138.4 billion in the first 11 months.

China's exports and imports totalled $3.6 trillion last year, Xinhua said, without giving a breakdown. (Reporting by Zhou Xin and Kevin Yao; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)