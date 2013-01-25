* Five-year anti-dumping duties on glycol, diethylene glycol
* China: dumping caused major damage to domestic industry
* Duties affect Eastman, Equistar, LP, BASF
BEIJING, Jan 25 China has imposed anti-dumping
duties on European and U.S. exporters of two chemical solvents,
the Commerce Ministry said on Friday, in the latest round of
trade restrictions involving China and the West.
The United States and the EU have relied increasingly on
anti-dumping and countervailing duty laws in recent years to
halt what they say are unfairly priced and subsidized imports
from China, the world's second-largest economy.
China has stepped up its own use of trade remedies in the
face of what it decries as rising trade protectionism on
products ranging from ceramic plates to solar panels.
The five-year anti-dumping duties on glycol and diethylene
glycol - widely used solvents imported from Europe and the
United States - will come into effect from Jan. 28, the ministry
said in a statement posted to its website.
"The glycol and diethylene glycol produced in Europe and the
United States is being dumped in China, which has caused
substantial damage to China's domestic industry," it said.
The duties range from 9.3 to 18.8 percent on companies such
as Eastman Chemical Company, Equistar Chemicals, LP
from the United States, and BASF SE from
Europe.
BASF said it had previously decided to accept the duties on
the two products and not to make its case in the proceedings
that led to China's decision, while adding its products in
general were priced fairly.
"To actively take part in such proceedings requires
considerable efforts and costs which cannot be justified for all
products," it said in a statement.
A U.S. trade panel last Friday approved punitive duties for
five years on hundreds of millions of dollars of wind towers
from China and Vietnam. U.S. producers have complained that
unfair Asian competition was forcing them to close plants and
shed jobs.
The U.S. Commerce Department earlier in January set
preliminary duties ranging up to 154 percent on imports of a
food additive and thickening agent from China, and Austria, to
offset what it said were unfairly low prices.