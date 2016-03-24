UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BEIJING, March 24 China will cut import taxes on some online retail purchases starting April 8, the finance ministry said on its website on Thursday.
Goods with a value of 20,000 yuan ($3,070) or less bought online and shipped into China would no longer be subject to customs duty, the ministry said.
Imports of goods bought online had previously been subject to customs duty, consumer tax and value-added tax, according to the ministry's statement. The tax due will now also be capped at 70 percent of the applicable consumer tax and VAT.
Goods worth more than 20,000 yuan would be liable for the current general trade tax, the ministry said. ($1 = 6.5 yuan) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Nick Macfie)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.