UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
Sept 27 China will open its largely sheltered services sector to competition in a free-trade zone in Shanghai, and test bold financial reforms including a convertible yuan.
Following are some of the potential key reforms listed in a document from the State Council, or cabinet, published on the Chinese government's website.
FINANCE:
* BANKING - Private capital can set up joint venture banks with foreign lenders. Non-deposit banks will be permitted in the future when conditions are mature. Chinese banks can conduct offshore business in the zone.
* HEALTH INSURANCE - Foreign health and medical insurance institutions will be permitted to operate in the zone on a trial basis.
* FINANCIAL LEASING - Financing leasing companies operating one plane or one ship will not be subject to paid-in capital requirements. Financing leasing companies will be permitted to conduct related commercial factoring business. TRANSPORT:
* OCEAN SHIPPING - Foreign partners will be allowed to hold larger stakes in joint venture global shipping enterprises.(The current limit is 49 percent)
* INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING MANAGEMENT - Foreign firms can set up solely-funded international shipping management companies. COMMERCE AND SERVICE:
* VALUE-ADDED TELECOMS - Foreign banks will be permitted to operate some specialised value-added telecommunications services. Those not meeting China's existing laws and regulations will need special State Council permission.
* GAME MACHINES - Foreign companies can produce game machines, which after approval by Chinese censors, they can also sell in China. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES:
* LEGAL SERVICES - China will study the methodology and mechanisms for cooperation between Chinese legal offices and their foreign counterparts (including Hong Kong and Macau).
* CREDIT INFORMATION - Foreign companies can set up credit information firms in the zone.
* TOURISM - Joint venture tourist agencies located in the zone will be allowed to conduct overseas tourist business, with the exception of Taiwan.
* HUMAN RESOURCES - Foreigners may own up to 70 percent of joint venture recruiting firms, while Hong Kong and Macau investors can set up solely-funded recruiting firms. The requirement for paid-in capital for foreign-funded firms will be reduced to $125,000 from $300,000 currently.
* INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT - Foreign-funded shareholding investment companies are permitted in the zone. CULTURAL SERVICES:
* ENTERTAINMENT VENUES - Foreigners can set up wholly-owned entertainment venues to offer entertainment services in the zone. SOCIAL SERVICES:
* EDUCATION, JOB TRAINING - Joint-venture educational and job-training institutions are allowed.
* MEDICAL SERVICES - Solely foreign-owned medical service institutions are allowed. (Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Ian Geoghegan)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts