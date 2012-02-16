By Melanie Lee and Lee Chyen Yee
| SHANGHAI/HONG KONG
SHANGHAI/HONG KONG Feb 16 China's
trademark system is a minefield of murky rules and opportunistic
"trademark squatters" that even the world's biggest companies
and their highly-paid lawyers find hard to navigate, as Apple
and Facebook are the latest to find out.
While Apple is embroiled in a legal wrangle over
the right to its "iPad" brand, Facebook has to contend with a
slew of applications for more 60 variations of its name as it
weighs up whether to enter the China market.
The technology giants' struggles strike a cord with
entrepreneur Ben Walters.
New Jersey native Walters launched his OSPOP sneakers, based
on a shoe design popular with Chinese workmen, in 2007.
After generating a buzz in international and local media he
decided to enter the world's fastest-growing consumer market in
2010 -- to find pirated copies his product already in the market
and four Chinese companies tussling over his trademark.
"These are people who are out there snatching up
intellectual property (IP) with no related interest, strictly
from the standpoint of owning IP as an investment," Walters
said, adding that the lack of a trademark has hampered business.
Lawyers said trademark squatting was a problem in China,
aided by agencies who register hundreds of trademarks in the
hope of turning a profit.
Chinese intellectual property consultancy East IP says it
has found myriad variations on the "Facebook" name, in English
and Chinese, since being hired by the U.S. social networking
phenomenon to handle its trademark issues in China.
"We found out that many of the trademark names in Chinese
have already been registered," an executive from East IP said.
"We are gathering evidence now and we hope we'll get the
trademark rights to the Facebook brand."
Facebook, which is preparing for a $5 billion initial public
offering, said recently it was contemplating re-entering China,
after being blocked nearly three years ago.
"We've come across quite a number of individuals or
companies that applied for over 100 trademarks. I've just come
across one that applied for over 400 trademarks," said Kenny
Wong, head of Mayer Brown's intellectual property practice in
Hong Kong.
"You can criticise them for being unethical, but it's not
illegal," Wong said.
Walters said a food company in Guangzhou demanded 1 million
yuan ($158,700) in return for the OSPOP trademark. The
36-year-old, who is now based in Shanghai, declined the offer.
"I'm an entrepreneur through and through, just struggling
with limited resources. And taking on this market with its
zillion IP questions is really challenging," he said.
TRADEMARK TANGLES
Legal experts say the onus is on companies looking to do
business in China to understand how China's trademark law works,
as it differs greatly from that of the United States.
China uses a "first to file" system when it comes to
trademarks, meaning that the party who files for registration
first gets the trademark, while the United States uses a "first
to use" system, meaning a party filing for a trademark has to
show that it's either used the mark in business or intends to
use the mark in the future for business.
This crucial difference can make life in China hard for even
the biggest foreign companies. Drug company Pfizer Inc,
for example, fought a long battle in Chinese courts over the
Chinese name of Viagra, which was first registered by a Chinese
company. Pfizer eventually lost the suit.
China ranks near the top in the world "league table" of
trademark registrations, with the figure rising more than 40
percent to 1.2 million in 2010 after doubling to 838,000 in
2009, lawyers said.
Apple's current trademark woes with Proview Technology
(Shenzhen) do not stem from a "first to file" or "first to use"
issue. Rather, it could be due to poor due diligence, legal
experts said.
Apple says it bought the worldwide rights to the name iPad
from Proview International's Taiwan unit, but a court
in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen ruled that Proview
Technology (Shenzhen) actually owned the trademark.
The issue has become a huge headache for Apple in a key
market.
"When you are buying something from someone, make sure they
own it, if not you could be buying the Brooklyn Bridge," said
Dan Harris, a lawyer with Harris & Moure and co-author of China
Law Blog.
($1 = 6.3000 Chinese yuan)
(Additional reporting by Victoria Bi in Hong Kong and Artemisia
Ng from Asian Legal Business; Editing by Alex Richardson)