BEIJING, March 12 In the latest trouble to
hit China's beleaguered railways, workers are scrambling to
repair a new high-speed track that collapsed in central China
due to heavy rain and possibly poor construction, said local
media.
China's railways ministry has been plagued by scandals and
missteps. A July 2011 crash of a high-speed train killed 40
people and raised concerns about the safety of the fast-growing
network and threatened plans to export high-speed technology.
Heavy rain last Friday collapsed a section of a 291 kms (180
mile) high-speed rail link in central China, set to open in May,
state news agency Xinhua said on Monday, citing local
authorities.
There were no reports of any injuries from the collapsed
track, said Xinhua. The railway in Hubei province will
eventually link the provincial capital Wuhan and Yichang city.
Time-Weekly, a semi-official newspaper, in early March cited
a whistle-blower, Ni Hongjun, saying that he had tried to warn
the railways ministry in 2010 that the Wuhan-Yichang rail link
was at risk from heavy rain.
He said the construction company building the high-speed
railway was using earth instead of gravel and that earth can be
softened when heavy rains occur, leaving the railway "facing a
major security risk".
China's cabinet criticised the railways ministry last
December for lax safety standards and poor handling of the July
2010 crash, but said it remained committed to high-speed rail.
(Reporting by Sui-Lee Wee; Editing by Michael Perry)