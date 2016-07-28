BEIJING, July 28 China has issued the final
version of a policy to regulate booming online-ride hailing
services, according to a document made public on Thursday, for a
sector in which Uber Technologies Inc and Chinese
rival Didi Chuxing compete aggressively.
The rules take effect on Nov. 1 and require, among other
things, that drivers have a minimum of three years of experience
behind the wheel to work with a ride-hailing service.
Uber and Didi have invested billions to lure riders with
discounts despite previously operating in a legal grey area in
most of China.
