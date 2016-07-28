BEIJING, July 28 The Chinese arm of Uber Technologies Inc said on Thursday it welcomes newly published government guidelines on ride-sharing services and sees the rules as an endorsement of the industry.

"We welcome the new regulations, which send a clear message of support for ride-sharing and the benefits that it offers riders, drivers and cities," Zhen Liu, senior vice president of Corporate Strategy for Uber China, said in a statement.

"This is a welcome step ... We look forward to working with policymakers around the country to put these regulations into practice." (Reporting by Jake Spring; Writing by John Ruwitch)