SHANGHAI Oct 10 China on Saturday published
draft rules to regulate online car hailing businesses, a booming
sector where U.S. firm Uber Technologies Inc and
Chinese rival Didi Kuaidi have been aggressively competing for
market share.
The draft rules, published on the website of the Ministry of
Transport, said they are aimed at maintaining order by
strengthening supervision of online car hailing apps.
Like in many other countries, the legality of car hailing
services has vexed regulators in China where the authorities say
drivers are operating outside the law.
The draft rules, which will be open to public feedback, will
require ride-sharing companies to obtain a licence and guarantee
a transparent pricing mechanism.
Drivers will also have to meet certain qualifications such
as driving experience, and those without a licence will not be
allowed to provide services. The number of seats will be limited
to no more than seven in each car.
Uber and Didi Kuaidi are locked in a turf war in China,
investing billions of dollars to lure in riders with steep
discounts and to subsidise the money earned by drivers.
Uber China said in a statement on Thursday it was preparing
documents to apply for a licence.
Didi Kuaidi, a $16 billion firm backed by Chinese Internet
giants Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and Tencent Holdings
Ltd also said on Thursday it had received a car
booking licence for its operations in Shanghai and that it was
seeking more licences from other cities.
Didi Kuaidi is the dominant ride-hailing app in China,
although Uber recently closed a $1.2 billion deal to enter 100
more Chinese cities in the next 12 months.
(Reporting by Ruby Lian and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Stephen
Coates)