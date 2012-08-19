BEIJING Aug 20 A paranoid killer or a
persecuted scapegoat -- Gu Kailai, the woman at the centre of
China's most politically explosive criminal case in a
generation, remains an enigma.
A court in the central city of Hefei is due on Monday to
deliver a verdict -- and likely also a sentence -- for the wife
of ousted Chinese politician Bo Xilai, after she confessed to
killing British businessman Neil Heywood, an ex-family friend.
The case has ended the career of Bo, a well-connected and
ambitious politician who had made enemies in Beijing with his
populist leadership style and with his strong appeal to Maoist
leftists within the ruling Communist Party.
Gu, aged in her early 50s, is seen by many Bo supporters as
a scapegoat, framed by flimsy evidence that will never be tested
in an open court, compelled at the 11th hour to make a
confession as her best chance of avoiding the death sentence.
For many others, she is China's Lady Macbeth, a cold-blooded
woman of doubtful sanity who felt she could kill with impunity.
Before the murder scandal surfaced early this year, when
police began treating Heywood's death in southwest China last
November as suspicious, Gu had a reputation as an intelligent
and glamorous woman, a career lawyer who dressed elegantly.
She had used Heywood, an expatriate living with his family
in Beijing, to help her son into Harrow, the exclusive British
boarding school, and then into Oxford University. According to
the unchallenged official version presented at her trial this
month, she killed Heywood after a business deal turned sour and
he had resorted to making threats against her son, Bo Guagua.
Gu's chances of escaping the death penalty now rest on the
idea that she feared Heywood would harm her son in some way --
an argument that many Chinese might find a plausible reason for
sparing Gu, a member of the party's red elite.
"She was convinced her husband's political rivals are out to
assassinate her husband and son," a source with close ties to
the Bo family has told Reuters.
The prosecutors' case against Gu emerged on Aug. 9 after a
seven-hour trial which was closed to non-official media.
According to a court statement, prosecutors described how Gu had
enlisted the help of her aide, Zhang Xiaojun, to prepare a
poison and to drive Heywood from Beijing to far southwestern
Chongqing, a vast municipality where Bo was party chief.
She met Heywood, 41, at a Chongqing hotel and they began
drinking. He became drunk, vomited and then asked for a glass of
water. Gu then poured cyanide into Heywood's mouth and scattered
capsules around his room to make it appear as if he had been
popping pills, according to the statement.
During the trial, Gu did not enter a plea to the murder
charge and only a day later, after the hearing had ended, did
she issue a confession -- through official news agency Xinhua.
In it, according to Xinhua, she said she had suffered a mental
breakdown and killed Heywood because he had made a threat
against her son, Guagua, over the failed business deal.
"During those days last November, I suffered a mental
breakdown after learning that my son was in jeopardy," Xinhua
quoted Gu as saying in the confession.
LONG FALL FROM GRACE
Bo's career came to a crashing halt after Wang Lijun, the
top policeman in his power base, the city of Chongqing, fled to
the nearest American consulate in February with the claim that
Bo ha d covered up Heywood's murder. Heywood was believed to have
been poisoned in a hotel in Chongqing in November.
Within weeks of the allegations emerging, Bo, 63, was ousted
from the elite Politburo, sacked from his post as party chief in
Chongqing and placed in custody. Gu and Zhang were charged.
It has been a long fall from grace for Gu, one of modern
China's first law graduates and the daughter of a famous
general. She once wrote about her success defending Chinese
companies in an American court.
Gu had become depressed and isolated as her charismatic
husband campaigned for a spot in the new generation of party
leadership that takes over this fall, sources who knew her said.
Other family sources say she also suffers from cancer.
None of the reports could be verified.
GILDED CAGE
Despite enjoying great privilege, Gu lost her professional
identity as her husband's political career flourished. In China,
most wives of high-ranking cadres fade discreetly into the
background and many high-ranking women are unmarried.
Bo and Gu met in the early 1980s and were married in 1986,
news reports have said. Bo, who was divorced at the time, has a
son from his first marriage.
Bo, Gu and Guagua, the couple's only child, were unusual in
seeking the spotlight. Her much-photographed short, chic haircut
contrasted with the frumpy look favoured by most leaders' wives.
When Bo governed the port city Dalian in the 1990s, Gu ran a
law firm and consultancy. Journalist Jiang Weiping, later
imprisoned for documenting corruption in Bo's circle, claims her
firms channelled bribes from Taiwanese and foreign investors.
She went by the English name "Horus", referring to the
falcon-headed Egyptian god of war, and depicted herself as a
fearless attorney in her book, "Uphold Justice in America".
She stopped work to avoid the appearance of a conflict of
interest with Bo, whose political star was rising, but the
decision appeared to have taken a toll on her.
"Ever since she stepped down, she lives like a hermit and
doesn't attend any social events. When dad wants her to come to
events, she won't," Bo Guagua said in a 2009 interview with the
Chengdu Evening News, later expunged from its website.
"I can understand, she is most unwilling to exist in dad's
shadow, and lose herself. Right now she reads all day and
studies comparative literature."
For a time, Gu channelled her considerable energy into her
son's education, tapping Heywood to help get him into school and
moving with the boy to Britain. On her orders, Heywood pulled
strings with British expats in Beijing to help get the youngster
into Oxford, said one woman who met him then.
While in Britain, Gu attempted to go into business, selling
promotional hot air balloons to Dalian and other Chinese cities.
Heywood assisted with the arrangements.
She registered a company in the south of England with French
architect Patrick Devillers, who left Dalian and divorced his
Chinese wife around the same time. In June, he was detained in
Cambodia by local police on China's request and he later flew to
China on his own volition to help with the investigation.
ISOLATION
Bo and Gu both came from pedigreed revolutionary families,
with connections that brought power and wealth. Elite Chinese
live in a world of infighting and suspicion, enduring repeated
corruption probes, phone tapping and worries about betrayal.
Gu's paranoia after she returned to China could have
intensified in the febrile atmosphere of Chongqing, where the
couple moved in 2007.
Bo launched a bloody "strike black" anti-mafia campaign
against alleged gangsters, featuring lurid tales of murder and
corruption. He promoted choral songs from the Cultural
Revolution, a dog-eat-dog period of political chaos in which his
own mother died in the custody of fanatical Red Guards.
For Gu, the songs would have revived memories of a time when
her parents were purged and she and her sisters were left to
fend for themselves.
Her behaviour became unstable around the time of Heywood's
death in November last year. She strode into a meeting of police
officials wearing the uniform of a major-general -- the same
rank as her father. In a rambling speech she told them that she
was on a mission to protect Wang.
Less than three months later, he accused her of murder.