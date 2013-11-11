BEIJING Nov 11 Six herders will stand trial on
Wednesday in China's Inner Mongolia after trying to defend
grazing land from expropriation by a forestry firm, in a case
that will renew attention on rights abuses and the environment
in the resource-rich region.
Ethnic Mongols have long complained that their traditional
grazing lands have been ruined by mining and desertification,
and that the government has tried to force them to settle in
permanent houses.
Inner Mongolia, which covers more than a 10th of China's
land mass and has the country's largest coal reserves, was
rocked by protests in 2011 after an ethnic Mongol herder was
killed by a truck after taking part in protests against
pollution caused by a coal mine.
Ethnic Mongols make up less than 20 percent of the region's
population of about 24 million.
The six ethnic Mongol herders are facing charges of
"sabotaging production and management" and "intentionally
destroying public or private properties", said Huhbulag, a
lawyer appointed to represent the herders but later barred by
authorities from doing so.
They were arrested in June after a clash with Chinese
workers from the state-owned Wengniuteqi Shuanghe Forestry, two
of the herders' family members told Reuters by telephone. The
herders had accused the workers of illegally occupying their
grazing land.
They could face up to seven years in jail.
"For years, the ordinary people have been disputing the
land: they have petitioned and complained but there's been no
solutions given," said Long Mei, the sister of one of the
accused called Tulguur.
"The ordinary people survive on their land, now that it's
been sold to other people, can the people be satisfied?"
Many Mongols in China go by only one name.
U.S. CONCERN
The trial comes three weeks ahead of a visit to China by
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, during which human rights will
likely be raised amid a broader crackdown on dissent and freedom
of speech and assembly.
The United States has expressed concern about the fate of
China's most famous Mongol dissident, Hada, who was sent back to
detention almost as soon as he completed a 15-year sentence for
separatism in 2010.
Tulguur's wife, Sarangowaa, said he would not plead guilty.
The herders' lawyer, surnamed Bai, declined to comment.
Officials at the court told Reuters they had no information
on the case. Police said they had no knowledge about the case.
Reuters was unable to locate contact information for the
forestry company.
In April, angry herders dismantled a tent set up by the
forestry company and demanded the immediate return of their
grazing land, according to the New York-based Southern Mongolian
Human Rights Information Center. A clash ensued, with 12 herders
beaten and hospitalised, the group said.
"The authorities are determined to hand down long term jail
sentences," Enghebatu Togochog, a member of the rights group,
told Reuters.
Huhbulag said the herders were being made an example of.
"The case of these six herders is 'killing a chicken to
scare a monkey', that is, if the people petition, they have the
power to arrest you and put you on trial," he said.
