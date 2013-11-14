BEIJING Nov 14 Police in China's Inner Mongolia
beat back supporters at the start of a sensitive land grab case,
a family member said, where six nomadic herders are on trial for
refusing to give up grazing land to a state-run forestry firm.
Ethnic Mongols have long complained that their traditional
grazing lands have been ruined by mining and desertification,
and that the government has tried to force them to settle in
permanent houses.
For centuries, nomadic herders have grazed sheep, yak and
horses on Inner Mongolia's grasslands.
Inner Mongolia, an autonomous region which covers more than
a 10th of China's land mass and has the country's largest coal
reserves, was rocked by protests in 2011 after an ethnic Mongol
herder was killed by a truck after taking part in protests
against pollution caused by a coal mine.
Ethnic Mongols now make up less than 20 percent of the
region's population of about 24 million. Before the Communist
revolution in 1949, Mongolians far outnumbered Han Chinese.
The six Mongol herders were charged with sabotaging
production and intentionally destroying property, and faced a
trial which lasted 11 hours on Wednesday, said their lawyer,
Huhbulag, who like many ethnic Mongols uses only one name.
Huhbulag has been barred by authorities from representing
the herders.
A court official told Reuters by telephone she had no
information about the case.
A sibling of one of the accused said guards initially
prevented about 100 supporters from entering the courtroom and
used electroshock weapons to beat some of them.
"They took their electric batons to strike the ordinary
people, causing them to fall on the ground," said Long Mei, the
sister one of the herders named Tulguur. "I shouted at them,
saying: 'Since this is an open trial, on what grounds are you
preventing the people to go in?'"
Later, a judge intervened and allowed about 30 of them in.
RIGHTS IN FOCUS
Five of the herders pleaded not guilty, while one pleaded
guilty in exchange for a lenient sentence, Huhbulag said.
He said the charges against the herders were unfounded and
smacked of retribution for their petitioning efforts in trying
to complain that their land was being illegally seized by a
state-run forestry firm.
"The local government has detained these people for about
half a year," he said. "They'll have no way to explain that they
wrongly handled a false case, a miscarriage of justice."
He said the herders would almost certainly be found guilty
in the next 10 days or so. They face up to seven years in jail.
The herders were arrested in June after a clash with Chinese
workers from the state-owned Wengniuteqi Shuanghe Forestry, two
of the herders' family members told Reuters. The herders accused
the workers of illegally occupying their grazing land.
The trial comes three weeks ahead of a visit to China by
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, during which human rights will
likely be raised amid a broader crackdown on dissent and freedom
of speech and assembly.
The United States has expressed concern about the fate of
China's most famous Mongol dissident, Hada, who was sent back to
detention almost as soon as he completed a 15-year sentence for
separatism in 2010.
Hada's wife Xinna told Reuters, in a rare telephone call
this week, that Hada remained in a "black jail" on the outskirts
of Inner Mongolian capital Hohhot and was unlikely to be
released as she had been told the order to keep him there came
from the highest levels in Beijing.
"It's ridiculous. We're intellectuals, just trying to
protect and pass on our culture. How can this threaten China's
security?" she said.
