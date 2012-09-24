BRIEF-WhatsApp announces an update to the status feature
* starting Monday, rolling out update to status, which allows users to share photos, videos with friends,contacts on WhatsApp in easy, secure way
BEIJING, Sept 24 A Chinese court sentenced ex-police chief Wang Lijun to 15 years in jail on Monday, after finding him guilty on four charges, including seeking to conceal the murder of a British businessman in a scandal that felled the ambitious politician Bo Xilai.
The court in Chengdu in southwest China said Wang received the sentence for "bending the law for selfish ends, defection, abuse of power and bribe-taking," according to the state-run Xinhua news agency.
Wang was the police chief of Chongqing municipality also in the southwest, where Bo Xilai was Communist Party head. The court found Wang tried to cover up the murder in November of British businessman Neil Heywood, by Bo's wife Gu Kailai.
* starting Monday, rolling out update to status, which allows users to share photos, videos with friends,contacts on WhatsApp in easy, secure way
LONDON, Feb 20 German carmaker Volkswagen has fixed 470,000 cars out of 1.2 million units affected by the diesel emissions scandal in Britain, the firm's UK managing director told lawmakers on Monday.
LONDON, Feb 20 Snap Inc, owner of popular messaging app Snapchat, kicked off its first investor roadshow on Monday, looking to persuade London money managers to back its initial public offering in the face of concerns about its growth prospects, valuation and corporate governance.