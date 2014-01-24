(Adds details, share price)
* ICBC says bank will take some responsibility - paper
* ICBC will inform investors of decision by Jan. 28
* ICBC official says concerned about reputation
* Bailout will reinforce implicit guarantee assumption
SHANGHAI, Jan 24 China's top lender will help
bail out investors in a troubled high-yield investment scheme,
local media said on Friday, in a move that risks reinforcing the
view among Chinese savers they are effectively insured against
poor investment decisions.
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
, which sold the "Credit Equals Gold #1" investment
scheme on behalf of a shadow-banking outfit, has qualified its
earlier position that it would not bear the "main responsbility"
for repaying investors.
An official at ICBC's Shanghai branch was quoted as saying
that ICBC would take some responsibility.
"ICBC won't ignore the issue of its reputation," the
official Shanghai Securities News quoted her as saying.
The official said that most of the roughly 700 investors in
the product, created by China Credit Trust Co Ltd, have sought
reassurances from ICBC following the news after learning that
the product may not pay out as planned on Jan. 31.
"The ICBC has not shirked its responsibility and pushed
these investors to go chase China Credit Trust Co Ltd for
payment. On this point, ICBC will bear responsibility," the
official was quoted by the newspaper as saying.
The bank will inform investors of its specific decision
regarding the product before Jan. 28, the paper reported on
Friday.
ICBC did not answer calls from Reuters seeking comment on
Friday morning.
The trust product used funds raised from wealthy investors
in 2010 to make a loan to a struggling unlisted coal company
Shanxi Zhenfu Energy Group Ltd. But Zhenfu collapsed after its
vice chairman was arrested in 2012 for accepting deposits
without a banking licence.
In addition to ICBC, previous news reports said that Shanxi
province, in central China, and China Credit Trust may share
responsiblity for bailing out investors in the closely-watched
case viewed as a potential landmark precedent for defaults in
China's shadow-bank sector.
ICBC's Hong Kong-listed shares were down 0.8 percent in late
morning compared with a 0.3 percent drop for an index tracking
the leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong.
(Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Gabriel Wildau; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)