SHANGHAI Nov 13 China's "total social financing" (TSF), a liquidity measurement tool invented by Beijing in 2011, has come to prominence as a better indicator of monetary policy than traditional measures of money supply.

It was created to help Chinese leaders keep tabs on fundraising as the financial system diversified away from state-controlled policy lending.

** DEFINITION

The TSF is an economic barometer that sums up total fundraising by Chinese non-state entities, including individuals and non-financial corporates.

The TSF measures money offered by domestic suppliers, mainly by financial institutions, but also by Chinese households and non-financial entities.

As such, it offers a view of both borrowers and lenders.

It excludes proceeds from government bonds, which are used for government spending and deficit coverage, as well as all foreign-related items, such as foreign direct investment (FDI) and overseas debt.

"The TSF is a money-added concept, indicating total funds the real economy obtained from the financial system over a certain period of time," the central bank's definition says.

** COMPONENTS

The TSF is divided into yuan loans from banks, foreign currency loans, trust loans, bank acceptance bills, corporate bonds and non-financial institutions' equity sales.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) requires banks to offer yuan loans using official interest rates, although this year it granted banks leeway to offer slightly divergent rates.

The central bank does not directly intervene in setting interest rates for other types of products in the TSF. However, the government can influence rates indirectly through state-owned banks, which play a major role as buyers of other forms of debt and equity.

The central bank can also use open market operation tools such as reverse bond repurchase agreements to guide the market's interest rate expectations. (Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by John Mair)