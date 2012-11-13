SHANGHAI, Nov 13 China's total social financing (TSF), a broad measure of liquidity in the economy, jumped 64 percent to 1.29 trillion yuan ($207 billion) in October from a year earlier. Although the concept of the TSF was only invented in 2011, in September the central bank retrospectively published all monthly data on its components back to 2002. Below is a breakdown of different items included in total social financing disclosed by the central bank. Percentage of total TSF Year Yuan Foreign Design Trust Bank Corpo Non-financi loans currency ted loans bill ate l firms loans loans accept bonds share nces issuance 2002 91.9 3.6 0.9 -- -3.5 1.8 3.1 2003 81.1 6.7 1.8 -- 5.9 1.5 1.6 2004 79.2 4.8 10.9 -- -1 1.6 2.4 2005 78.5 4.7 6.5 -- 0.1 6.7 1.1 2006 73.8 3.4 6.3 1.9 3.5 5.4 3.6 2007 60.9 6.5 5.7 2.9 11.2 3.8 7.3 2008 70.3 2.8 6.1 4.5 1.5 7.9 4.8 2009 69 6.7 4.9 3.1 3.3 8.9 2.4 2010 56.7 3.5 6.2 2.8 16.7 7.9 4.1 2011 58.2 4.5 10.1 1.6 8 10.6 3.4 Jan- 57.3 4.6 7.3 6.0 6.5 13.3 1.9 ept 2012 (Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by John Mair)