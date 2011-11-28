BEIJING Nov 28 In a dose of reality
television, Beijing-style, China has ordered a ban on
advertisements during broadcasts of TV dramas in a bid "to
unify thinking", the country's top broadcasting regulator said
on Monday.
The government's latest move to clean up China's airwaves
was announced by the State Administration of Radio, Film and
Television (SARFT) and will come into effect from January.
It followed the five-day annual meeting of the Communist
Party Central Committee in October, which focused on enlivening
the nation's "cultural system" as its state-run publishers,
performance troupes and broadcasters struggle to balance the
pull of the marketplace with the dictates of propaganda.
"Radio and television are important mouthpieces of the
(Communist) Party and the people and are important battlefields
in publicity and ideology," SARFT said on its website.
"They bear important responsibilities in the public cultural
service system, they must fully play up their advantages and
earnestly perform their duties," the agency said.
Growth in advertising sales by China's state television has
softened to the slowest in at least six years, a sign of
corporate caution and an indication that the pace of economic
growth could slow further, too.
Still, CCTV's total ad sales for 2012 rose by 12.5 percent
to a record high of 14.26 billion yuan ($2.245 billion) in an
auction held in early November.
Ad spending in China has increasingly flowed to more daring
provincial satellite channels, whose dating shows and talent
contests are wildly popular.
In September, China ordered a popular television talent show
off the air for a year after it exceeded broadcasting time
limits, replacing it with programmes that "promote moral ethics"
such as public safety and housework tips.
(Reporting by Sui-Lee Wee; Editing by Paul Tait)