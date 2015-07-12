BEIJING, July 12 China's eastern coast took less
of a battering than feared after Super Typhoon Chan-hom changed
course and lost much of its strength shortly after making
landfall near Shanghai late on Saturday.
Chan-hom, which Chinese government meteorologists feared
would be the powerful typhoon to hit China in decades, packed
winds of 162 kph (101 mph) as it landed on the coast of Zhejiang
Province but soon veered back to sea and toward the Korean
peninsula.
Meteorological agencies in China, South Korea and Japan
downgraded Chan-hom to a tropical storm on Sunday, warning it
would continue to lash surrounding coastal areas with heavy
rainfall and gales as it moved across the Yellow Sea.
No casualties had been reported by midday Sunday, according
to the official Xinhua news agency.
While the storm's detour spared eastern China from a bigger
disaster, heavy rains in recent days have forced the evacuation
of 1.1 million people and flooded cities in Zhejiang, Jiangsu
and Anhui provinces.
Economic activity on China's wealthy eastern seaboard was
heavily disrupted as authorities cancelled trains and flights
out of two Shanghai airports and ordered tens of thousands of
ships back to port.
(Reporting by Gerry Shih; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)