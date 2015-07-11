SHANGHAI, July 11 More than 865,000 people have
been evacuated from China's eastern province of Zhejiang ahead
of Saturday's expected landfall of Typhoon Chan-Hom, state news
agency Xinhua said.
The typhoon, packing winds of up to 173 kph (108 mph), may
be the most powerful to hit Zhejiang in July since the Communist
Party took power in 1949, the National Meteorological Center
said.
It will bring heavy rain to parts of China, including the
commercial capital of Shanghai and the eastern provinces of
Anhui, Fujian, and Jiangsu, besides Zhejiang, the weather
service said.
Besides the closure of schools and the suspension of flights
and trains, 29,000 ships have returned to port, Xinhua said,
citing local authorities.
Typhoons are common at this time of year in the South China
Sea, picking up strength from the warm waters before dissipating
over land.
Earlier this week, typhoon Linfa moved slowly across the
north of the Southeast Asian archipelago and up to China's
southern province of Guangdong.
