(Adds fatalities, power outages)
By Adam Jourdan
SHANGHAI Oct 4 A typhoon with winds up to 112
miles an hour lashed China's south coast on Sunday, killing at
least four people and leaving a trail of destruction and
flooding as authorities issued the highest "red alert" emergency
response.
Howling winds and snarling seas whipped up by Typhoon
Mujigae caught several fishing vessels stranded out at sea, with
16 fishermen missing and one dead, the official Xinhua news
agency reported late on Sunday. Three more people were killed
and 80 injured by a tornado in the city of Foshan.
Typhoon Mujigae hit land near the coastal city of Zhanjiang
in Guangdong province at around 1410 (0610 GMT) on Sunday
afternoon, the China Meteorological Administration (CMA) said.
Television reports and images circulating on China's popular
social media site Sina Weibo showed flooded streets, trees
uprooted and vehicles overturned by the fierce winds.
The typhoon had prompted coastal provinces in southern China
to order fishing fleets to stay ashore and to cancel scores of
flights and rail services. The main affected areas are the
southern island province of Hainan as well as Guangdong and
Guangxi provinces.
The winds - estimated to be between 162 and 180 km (100-112
miles) per hour at their peak - knocked out power grids along
the coast, with large areas left without electricity, water or
telecommunications networks, Xinhua said.
In Hainan and coastal Guangdong province, around 60,000
fishing boats were recalled to harbour to shelter from the
storm, the news agency said.
The typhoon is likely to disrupt plans for thousands trying
to travel during the current week-long public holiday in China.
Xinhua said about 80,000 people had travelled to Hainan on
Friday.
Meanwhile, the Philippine coast guard searched for 23
fishing boats with more than 120 fishermen lost when Mujigae hit
the main island of Luzon.
Nearly 30 fishing boats with more than 150 fishermen were
returning from the South China Sea when Mujigae caught them at
sea, the regional disaster and risk reduction agency said in a
report on Sunday.
Commander Armand Balilo, coast guard spokesman, said
search-and-rescue ships were scouring the sea west of
Pangasinan, Ilocos and Zambales after two cargo ships bound for
Japan had picked up nine fishermen from a capsized boat.
(Reporting by Adam Jourdan in SHANGHAI and Manuel Mogato in
MANILA; Editing by Ros Russell)