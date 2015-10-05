BEIJING Oct 5 A typhoon bringing heavy rain
churned inland through southern China on Monday, a day after
making landfall, killing at least six people, injuring hundreds,
knocking out power and overturning cars.
The storm made landfall in the southern province of
Guangdong on Sunday, triggering widespread blackouts, state
media said. Winds knocked out power grids along the coast,
leaving large areas without electricity, water or
telecommunications.
TV footage showed trees snapped in two by a tornado spawned
by the storm and a building at a construction raised from the
ground like a toy. A crane toppled from a high-rise under
construction.
The storm is expected to lose strength as it heads
northwest. Authorities warned that flooding and mudslides were
possible in the southwestern province of Yunnan.
Authorities have cancelled dozens of flights, evacuated
thousands and returned nearly 64,000 fishing boats to harbour in
the south, state television reported.
Some coastal high-speed trains were suspended, including a
route linking Haikou to Sanya in the island province of Hainan,
state media said.
The typhoon coincides with a week-long public holiday in
China, and tourist spots including a popular volcanic island
have been closed.
