SHANGHAI Oct 7 The death toll from a typhoon
that struck China on the weekend has risen to 19, with four
people missing, the official Xinhua news agency reported on
Wednesday.
Seven people were killed in typhoon-triggered tornados in
the southern province of Guangdong while seven died in
landslides, Xinhua said citing the provincial civil affairs
department.
Three fishermen died in boat accidents at sea while one
person was found dead in the debris of a house that collapsed
during the storm. Four fishermen were missing, Xinhua said.
The storm made landfall in the southern province of
Guangdong on Sunday, triggering widespread blackouts, state
media said. Winds knocked out power grids along the coast and
authorities cancelled dozens of flights and suspended high-speed
trains.
Guangdong's civil affairs department said the province
suffered 23.24 billion yuan ($3.66 billion) in losses from the
storm, which affected 3.5 million people and damaged 282,700
hectares of cropland.
One person was also killed by a falling tree in the
neighbouring province of Guangxi, Xinhua reported. Nearly 1.9
million people in Guangxi suffered losses and 417 homes were
destroyed, it said.
(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Robert Birsel)