By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA, Nov 2 The United Nations' most senior
human rights official urged China on Friday to address
deep-rooted frustrations that have led to desperate forms of
protest by Tibetans, including some 60 self-immolations since
March 2011.
Navi Pillay called on the Chinese authorities to release
detainees, allow independent human rights monitors to visit
Tibet, and to lift restrictions on media access to the restive
Himalayan region.
"Social stability in Tibet will never be achieved through
heavy security measures and suppression of human rights," Pillay
said, in a rare statement critical of China.
Her spokesman said the appeal was not issued to coincide
with a Communist Party congress opening next week, but that the
"time had come to talk publicly" about allegations of violence
against Tibetans seeking to exercise their fundamental freedoms.
China's foreign ministry was not immediately available for
comment. Beijing has branded the self-immolators "terrorists"
and criminals and accused the exiled Tibetan spiritual leader,
the Nobel Peace Prize-winning Dalai Lama, of inciting them.
In the statement, Pillay "urged Chinese authorities to
promptly address the longstanding grievances that have led to an
alarming escalation in desperate forms of protest, including
self-immolations in Tibetan areas".
As United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, she
said she recognised Tibetans' intense sense of frustration but
urged community and religious leaders to use their influence to
help prevent people from setting themselves on fire.
The victims include seven Tibetans who set fire to
themselves in the past two weeks in protest against what they
said was repressive Chinese rule in the Himalayan region.
"UNDERLYING PROBLEMS"
"Those are an illustration of how serious the situation is,"
Pillay's spokesman, Rupert Colville, told a news briefing in
Geneva.
"We don't see any progress in dealing with the underlying
problems facing Tibetans both in Tibet and in other areas,
because quite a few of the self-immolations have been in Tibetan
areas outside Tibet itself," he said, referring to Sichuan and
Gansu provinces, next to what China calls the Tibet Autonomous
Region.
Pillay urged Beijing to respect Tibetans' rights to peaceful
assembly and expression and to release anyone detained for
exercising those rights.
Arrests, disappearances and curbs on the cultural rights of
Tibetans persist, she said.
Cases have included a 17-year-old girl said to have been
severely beaten and sentenced to three years in prison for
distributing flyers calling for Tibet's freedom and the return
of the Dalai Lama, she said.
Others had been sentenced to four to seven years for writing
essays, making films, or distributing photos of events in Tibet
outside China, Pillay added.
Beijing brands the Dalai Lama a dangerous separatist. He
denies supporting violence, saying he merely seeks greater
autonomy for his homeland, which he says is a victim of Chinese
"cultural genocide".
Activists say China tramples on religious freedom and
culture in Tibet, which has been ruled with an iron fist since
the 1950 takeover. China rejects such criticism, saying its rule
ended serfdom and brought development to a backward area.