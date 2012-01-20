* Voices concern at fourth case in month
* Calls for upholding right to peaceful expression
GENEVA Jan 20 The United Nations voiced
deep concern on Friday at China's sentencing of a writer to 10
years in prison for subversion and called for a halt to what it
said was a trend of "severe suppression of dissent" in the
country.
A court in Wuhan in central China has sentenced writer Li
Tie to 10 years jail on subversion charges, for writing essays
that urged people to defend their rights, a relative told
Reuters on Thursday.
"The very harsh sentencing of human rights defender Li Tie
is the fourth verdict against a prominent human rights defender
in China since last December. We are very disturbed by this
trend of severe suppression of dissent in the country, which
appears to be designed to intimidate," said Rupert Colville,
spokesman for the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights.
"We urge the authorities to stop penalising human rights
defenders for peacefully exercising their fundamental human
right to the freedom of expression," he added.
The office of U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Navi
Pillay has raised the latest cases with Chinese authorities and
called for anyone detained for peaceful expression of dissent to
be unconditionally and swiftly released, Colville said.
The sentences suggest a crackdown on dissidents is
intensifying ahead of the anniversary of online calls for
rallies inspired by the "Arab Spring" and before a leadership
transition later in the year.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Peter Graff)