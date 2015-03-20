BEIJING, March 20 A glitch in the broadband infrastructure of China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd caused a brief but widespread Internet outage in mainland China on Friday, the company said.

China Unicom, in a statement on its Weibo microblogging account, said Internet access was disrupted from 1:25 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. local time.

The company attributed the outage to a glitch in a piece of equipment in its backbone network - a critical, high-level layer in a national Internet infrastructure.

Internet users later took to social media to complain about the outage, with comments indicating those affected were in areas as distant as Tianjin city in the north and Shanghai in the east, as well as in inland regions.

In February, China Unicom said it had 69 million broadband customers as well as 296 million people subscribed to its mobile phone network.

The country's other major broadband provider, China Telecom Corp Ltd, had 108 million broadband customers. (Reporting by Gerry Shih; Editing by Christopher Cushing)