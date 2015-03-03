BEIJING, March 3 China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd said Tuesday its annual net income rose 16 percent to 12.06 billion yuan.

Total revenue for the year was 284.68 billion yuan compared with 295.04 billion yuan a year ago.

The Chinese government on Friday granted Unicom a full license to operate its next-generation 4G network. (Reporting by Gerry Shih; Editing by Kavita Chandran)