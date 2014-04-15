UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 15 China United Travel Co Ltd
* Says 2013 turns profitable at 10.5 million yuan ($1.69 million) versus net loss of 56.1 million yuan previous year
* Says Chairman Wang Weimin resigns due to change in job role
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/sun58v; link.reuters.com/tun58v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2191 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources