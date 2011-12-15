By Chris Buckley
BEIJING Dec 15 Angry villagers in
southern China on Thursday threatened to defy authorities and
continue protests over a land controversy in the latest display
of simmering rural discontent that is eroding the ruling
Communist Party's grip at the grassroots level.
The threat comes despite moves by the authorities to halt a
land project at the centre of the unrest and detain local
officials involved.
There have been days of protests, which photographs show
attracted hundreds of people, in Wukan Village in Guangdong over
the issue.
"The whole village is distraught and enraged. We want the
central government to come in and restore justice," said one
resident.
Two residents, speaking on condition of anonymity, said
villagers were preparing another rally over last weekend's death
in custody of Xue Jinbo, 42, who had been detained on suspicion
of helping organise protests there against land seizures.
In China, most rural land is held in name by village
collectives, but in reality officials can mandate its seizure
for development in return for compensation -- which residents
often complain is inadequate and does not reflect the profits
reaped.
The government of Shanwei, a district including Wukan, said
on Wednesday a "handful" of Communist Party members and
officials accused of misdeeds over the disputed land development
were detained and that the main land development project had
been suspended, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
In a bid to allay suspicions that other villagers detained
over protests in September had been abused, the local government
put online footage of four suspects being visited by relatives
and reassuring them of their wellbeing. (www.shanwei.gov.cn/163661.html)
FURY
But for the two residents it was not enough to defuse fury
over the death of Xue, whom villagers believe was the victim of
police brutality -- a charge the government denies, citing an
autopsy that found he died of heart failure.
"The villagers are getting ready to gather again and shout
slogans and demand punishment about Xue Jinbo," said one.
Attempts to speak to other villagers were unsuccessful.
Phone calls did not go through, or were unanswered. Wukan has
been surrounded by police and anti-riot units.
China's leaders, determined to maintain one-party control,
worry that such outbursts might turn into broader and more
persistent challenges to their power.
But they usually stay local and Beijing's grip remains
strong, said Kenneth Lieberthal, an expert on Chinese politics.
"Is there a risk of disruption? Yes, absolutely. Is this a
place just waiting to explode? No," said Lieberthal, director of
the John L. Thornton China Center at the Brookings Institution,
a Washington D.C. think tank.
"The chances of long-term, systemic instability are very,
very small. The chances of some major disruption -- like 1989,
but on a much larger scale -- are considerably greater, but
still the odds are they can avoid it," he said.
Wukan, with its clannish unity and big stake in rising land
values, is however an example of the kind of slow-burning
discontent that is corroding party power at the grassroots.
Residents say hundreds of hectares of land was acquired
unfairly by corrupt officials in collusion with developers.
Anger in the village boiled over this year after repeated
appeals to higher officials.
Although China's Communist Party has ruled over decades of
economic growth that have protected it from challenges to its
power, the country is confronted by thousands of smaller scale
protests and riots every year.
One expert on unrest, Sun Liping of Tsinghua University in
Beijing, estimated there could have been more than 180,000 "mass
incidents" in 2010. But most estimates put recent numbers at
about half that.
Earlier this year, Chen Xiwen, an official who helps steer
rural policy, said some 40 percent of petitions by villagers
were about land grievances triggered by urban and industrial
expansion and complaints of inadequate compensation.
