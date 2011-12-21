WUKAN China Dec 21 Organisers of a
Chinese village that protested for over a week about seized land
and a suspicious death decided on Wednesday to cancel a planned
march to a nearby government building and indicated that their
protests would end.
For more than a week, residents of Wukan Village
in southern Guangdong province have warded off police, and held
protests in outrage at the death in custody of activist Xue
Jinbo, whose family rejects the government's position that he
died of natural causes, and against the seizure of farmland for
development.
Following conciliatory talks with provincial officials, a
village representative, Yang Semao, said the protest march would
not go forward and urged residents to take down protest banners,
indicating that the confrontation was drawing to a close.
Senior officials negotiating with the protesting villagers
had agreed to release three men detained over those same
September protests, and to re-examine the cause of Xue's death,
a village organiser said earlier.
They and fellow villagers believe he was subjected to abuse
that left injuries, including welts, on his body. But the
government said an autopsy showed he died of heart problems. Xue
was detained over land protests that broke out in September.
(Reporting by Sui-Lee Wee; Writing by Chris Buckley; Editing by
Ken Wills)