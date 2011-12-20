WUKAN China Dec 20 An organiser in a
Chinese village that has rebelled against Communist Party
authorities for more than a week said on Tuesday representatives
would hold talks with the government and demand a set of
concessions in return for calling off a march.
Residents of Wukan village in south China's Guangdong
province have threatened to march on a local government office
in a protest over farmland seized for development and the
suspicious death in custody of a protest organiser, Xue Jinbo.
Although the rebellion is limited to one village, it has
attracted widespread attention and proven a humbling rebuff to
the ruling Communist Party, which values stability above all
else.
Yang Semao, a village representative, told Reuters that
Wukan would send three representatives to talk to government
officials in Lufeng, the nearby urban centre, and set conditions
for calling off a protest march to Lufeng planned for Wednesday.
The government must remove police barricades around the
village, allow more reporters to see Xue's body, and set up an
investigation panel into disputes in Wukan, said Yang.
"If they agree to it, then we'll cancel the petition march
tomorrow," Yang said.
But Yang could have trouble persuading irate villagers to
call off the march, even if those conditions are met. As he
explained the demands, another villager chimed in: "We'll still
go ahead with the march. They will never agree to it today".
For more than a week, residents of Wukan have driven off
officials and police, and held protests in outrage at the death
in custody of Xue, whose family rejects the government's
position that he died of natural causes.
They and fellow villagers believe he was subjected to abuse
that left injuries and welts on his body.
Guangdong's official newspaper, the Southern Daily, said the
government of the nearby city of Shanwei had offered to
negotiate with the developer to return 404 acres (165 hectares)
of land and to compensate villagers.
Zheng Yanxiong, the Communist Party boss of Shanwei, which
oversees Wukan and Lufeng, said the government would "guarantee
the villagers' interests", the newspaper reported.
But barricaded Wukan residents, who were shown a DVD of
Zheng speaking with officials about the concessions, said they
did not believe him.
"He's a fool. He's a corrupt official," said a villager, 35,
who gave his family name as Wu. "If he wanted to face reality,
he would have done something sooner and solved our problem
quickly not wait until today. I don't believe him."
Another villager added: "It's all lies, he's saying one
thing but will do another".
