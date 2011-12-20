* South China village rebels planned to march on Wednesday
* Government offers compromise, villagers suspicious
* Separate protest nearby about pollution
By Sui-Lee Wee
WUKAN, China, Dec 20 Chinese officials
offered concessions on Tuesday to a village that has rebelled
against Communist Party authorities to try to get residents to
call off a march to government offices, as a new protest flared
further up the coast against pollution.
Residents of Wukan in south China's Guangdong province have
threatened to march on a local government office in protest over
the seizure of farmland for development, and over the suspicious
death in custody of a protest organiser, Xue Jinbo.
Though the rebellion is limited to one village, it has
attracted widespread attention and proven a humbling rebuff to
the ruling Communist Party, which values stability above all
else.
Underscoring those fears, in a separate protest in Haimen, a
town further east up the coast from Wukan, residents
demonstrated in front of government offices and blocked a
highway over plans to build a power plant.
Pictures on microblogging site Weibo, which could not be
independently verified by Reuters, showed hundreds of people
gathered in front of the offices as riot police kept watch.
"They want to build a power plant here in the town, and the
people don't want that," one resident said by telephone.
A government official, who declined to provide his name,
said the protest had dispersed.
"The authorities are talking about how to resolve this
matter, but I'm unable to tell you how that will happen," the
official said.
State news agency Xinhua said that thousands of
people blocked a highway to protest against the building of a
coal-fired power plant over pollution concerns.
"The villagers complained that the current power plant had
led to a rise in the number of cancer patients, the
deterioration of the environment and a drop in fishing hauls,"
the report said.
"Local government officials arrived at the scene to talk to
the villagers, and the protesters had left the expressway by
late afternoon."
CONCESSIONS OFFERED IN WUKAN
Protests in China have become relatively common over
corruption, pollution, wages, and illegal land grabs that local
officials attempt to justify in the name of development.
Chinese experts put the number of "mass incidents", as such
protests are known, taking place each year across China at about
90,000 in recent years.
The government appeared to be making efforts to resolve the
standoff in Wukan.
The two sides would meet on Wednesday morning, said village
elder Lin Zuluan, who will be conducting the talks.
He told Reuters they would ask for the release of three
detained men, experts to examine Xue's body and for the
government to recognise the legality of the village committee
they have set up.
"If these are not met, our problems will not be solved," Lin
said.
"If we reach a consensus, then we'll cancel the petition
tomorrow afternoon," he added, referring to the planned march.
Residents said they received a text message from the
government, citing conciliatory comments from Guangdong's deputy
Communist Party boss Zhu Mingguo.
"One, the people's pleas are reasonable. Some departments,
in their work, do indeed have some problems. Two, the majority's
aggressive actions can be understood and forgiven; we will not
pursue any responsibility," the text read.
For more than a week, residents of Wukan have driven off
officials and police, and held protests in outrage at the death
in custody of Xue, whose family rejects the government's
position that he died of natural causes.
They and fellow villagers believe he was subjected to abuse
that left injuries, including welts, on his body.
Guangdong's official newspaper, the Southern Daily, said the
government of Shanwei had offered to negotiate with the
developer to return 404 acres (165 hectares) of land and to
compensate villagers.
Zheng Yanxiong, the Communist Party boss of Shanwei, which
oversees Wukan and Lufeng, said the government would "guarantee
the villagers' interests", the newspaper reported.
But barricaded Wukan residents, who were shown a DVD of
Zheng speaking with officials about the concessions, said they
did not believe him.
"He's a fool. He's a corrupt official," said a villager, 35,
who gave his family name as Wu. "If he wanted to face reality,
he would have done something sooner and solved our problem
quickly, not wait until today. I don't believe him."
