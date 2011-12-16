BEIJING Dec 16 The daughter of a Chinese
villager whose death in custody has ignited days of protests has
dismissed as groundless official explanations that he died of
heart failure, saying her father had no history of cardiac
complaints.
Xue Jinbo died in southern Guangdong province as police
moved to try and quell a long-standing dispute over land
seizures in Wukan village on the east coast of the booming
region. Since then, villagers have staged fresh protest.
Eldest daughter Xue Jianwan, in an interview published this
week by an online Hong Kong magazine, said there were signs of
bruising and physical abuse all over her father's body.
She also said authorities refused initially to tell the
family where her father had been taken, asking only later for
his medical records.
"My father had absolutely no history of heart problems. If
he was really sick, they ought to have told his family
immediately so we could go see him, but they did not," she told
iSun Affairs.
"They kept saying if our village contined to demand the land
they most certainly would not let us see anyone or let anyone
out," she said.
Jianwan told iSun Affairs that three unidentified men
without an arrest warrant had pounced on her father, tied his
hands with plastic binders and took him away.
"My mother was beside herself and kept asking how my father
was, was there anything wrong with his health, where he was and
could we go and see him. They would not say, and kept putting us
off," she told the magazine.
Finally they produced a document that said Jinbo had died
after being sent to the hospital for emergency treatment.
Officials then eventually produced the body.
"There were bruises all over, his hands were puffy and there
were bruises on his wrists. There were wounds and it looked like
his thumbs had been pulled back and broken," Jianwan said. "On
his back there were many marks showing he had been beaten or
stamped on."
The government says that Jinbo fell ill on Sunday, his third
day in detention on suspicion of helping organise the rally.
State media says hospital doctors later pronounced the man dead
from heart failure despite frantic efforts to save his life.
The government of Shanwei, a district including Wukan, said
on Wednesday a "handful" of Communist Party members and
officials accused of misdeeds over the disputed land development
were detained and that the main land development project had
been suspended, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
In a bid to allay suspicions that other villagers detained
over unruly protests in September had been abused, the local
government put online footage of four suspects being visited by
relatives and reassuring them of their well-being.
Although the Communist Party has ruled over decades of
growth that have protected it from challenges to its power,
China is confronted by thousands of smaller scale protests every
year.
One expert on unrest, Sun Liping of Tsinghua University in
Beijing, estimated that there could have been over 180,000 "mass
incidents" in 2010. But many Chinese experts put numbers at
about half that in recent years. The government has not given
any unrest statistics for years.
