BEIJING Nov 28 A senior Chinese Communist Party official has shed greater light on how the government would pursue its policy of urbanisation, including greater private capital participation, after a meeting to lay out the new administration's agenda.

The government's role will be to plan the country's urbanisation programme, provide public services, build infrastructure and protect the environment, Xinhua reported Yang Weimin, vice head of the Office of the Central Leading Group on Finance and Economic Affairs, as saying on Thursday.

The rest of the urbanisation process will be left to the markets, said Yang.

The ruling Communist Party last month unveiled its boldest set of economic and social reforms in nearly 30 years, focusing on the "decisive" role of markets in putting the world's second-largest economy on a more stable footing.

Yang said the government aimed to allow private capital to participate in urbanisation and set up more financial organisations such as banks that will support the government's policy needs, such as paying for urbanisation.

The government will relax restrictions on private enterprises entering into the service industry and breaking monopolies, and boost the development of cities' and towns' service industries.

China will permit local governments to, through debt and other methods, widen channels for financing of urban construction through debt and other methods, to turn hidden debt into debt that is on their books, said Yang.

China will also set up an effective and regulated fair pricing mechanism for land for industrial and residential use, and increase the price of land for industrial use.

Local taxation systems will also be improved, Yang said.