SHANGHAI Nov 15 Some U.S. institutions, including the U.S. Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, have politicised accounting issues involving U.S.-listed Chinese firms, a senior Shanghai stock exchange official said on Tuesday.

Zhou Qinye, vice general manager of the Shanghai Stock Exchange, also said he welcomed those firms to delist in the United States and list in mainland China or Hong Kong. (Reporting byn Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)