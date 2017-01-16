HONG KONG Jan 16 China Investment Corporation (CIC), the country's sovereign wealth fund, is looking to raise alternative investments in the United States due to low returns in public markets, its chairman said on Monday.

CIC will boost its investments in private equity and hedge funds as well as making more direct investments in the world's largest economy, Ding Xuedong said at the Asian Financial Forum in Hong Kong.

Ding, who is also the chairman of investment bank China International Capital Corporation (CICC), added that CIC may also look into investing in U.S. infrastructure projects and the manufacturing industry, which are expected to benefit from the policies of incoming President Donald Trump. (Reporting by Julie Zhu and Sijia Jiang; Editing by Kim Coghill)