BEIJING Dec 18 China, the world's second
largest consumer of corn, has rejected more than 10 cargoes of
the grain from the United States since mid-November, after tests
showed an unapproved gene-modified strain, an influential
agricultural consultancy said.
That figure, equivalent to about 600,000 tonnes, was six
cargoes more than the number confirmed by China's quarantine
authorities by last week, private firm JC Intelligence Co. Ltd
(JCI) said in a report seen on Wednesday.
Traders had expected more rejections as quarantine
authorities step up testing for MIR 162, a genetically-modified
strain of corn developed by Syngenta AG.
State quarantine officials declined immediate comment.
The United States has urged China to act promptly to approve
the strain, with high-level talks between the two sides
scheduled in Beijing this week.
"The rejections hurt (imports) a lot. Whether there are more
rejections depend on this week's talks," said Li Qiang, chief
analyst with JCI.
Li said nearly 40 cargoes had already arrived in China since
the middle of November, more than half of which had passed the
tests.
The rejections followed a glut after a record domestic corn
harvest. Beijing is trying to shore up China's corn prices to
help farmers.
