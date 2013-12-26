BEIJING Dec 26 China has rejected about 2,000
tonnes of U.S. dried distillers grains (DDGs), a corn
by-product, and will impose strict checks over an unapproved
genetically-modified (GMO) strain, traders said on Thursday.
The move follows the rejection of more than half a million
tonnes of U.S. corn after authorities detected the presence of
MIR 162, a GMO variety developed by Syngenta AG and
not approved for import by China's agriculture ministry.
